July 20, 2018 / 12:56 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Oil storage blast in central Iran injures two, one missing: Tasnim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - An explosion at an Iranian oil storage facility in the central industrial zone of Khomein on Friday injured two people, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

“Rescuers and firefighters are trying to control the fire ... Tanks with oil products are still burning ... the cause of the blast is under investigation,” Tasnim reported, adding that one person was also missing.

Fatollah Haghighi, deputy governor of Markazi province, told Tasnim that one of the injured had been transferred to hospital.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Dale Hudson and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

