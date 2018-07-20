FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 20, 2018 / 12:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Oil storage blast in central Iran kills two, fire contained: Tasnim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - An explosion at an Iranian oil storage facility in the central industrial zone of Khomein on Friday killed two people and wounded another, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

“An oil purifier unit in the Khomein facility caught fire around noon ... which caused a blast in which two people were killed,” the deputy governor of Iran’s Markazi province, Fatollah Haghighi, told Tasnim.

“The fire has been completely contained but firefighters will remain at the scene until the cooling operation is completed.”

The official said that technical issues caused the fire.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.