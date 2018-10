VERONA, Italy (Reuters) - Iran plans to supply more than 20 million barrels of crude oil to the Chinese port of Dalian in the October-November period, up sharply from the usual monthly volumes of up to 3 million barrels, Igor Sechin, the CEO of Russian oil major Rosneft, said on Thursday.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe