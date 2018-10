DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian exports of ultra-light crude oil known as condensate fell 46 percent in the six months to Sept 22 from a year earlier, the semi-official news agency ISNA reported on Sunday, quoting figures form Iran’s customs.

The condensate exports amounted to 4.644 million tonnes in the six-month period, down from 8.629 million tonnes in the same period a year earlier, ISNA quoted a customs report as saying.