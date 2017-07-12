FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran sees oil output rising to 4 million bpd by year end
#Commodities
July 12, 2017 / 8:04 AM / in 3 months

Iran sees oil output rising to 4 million bpd by year end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO : A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Iran’s oil output will rise to around 4 million barrels per day by the end of the year, an Iranian oil official said on Wednesday as the OPEC member tries to ramp up production after years of international sanctions.

“By the end of 2017 we hope to reach about 4 million barrels per a day,” Amir Hossein Zamaninia, Iran’s deputy oil minister for trade and international affairs, told reporters in Istanbul.

Iran has been producing around 3.8 million barrels per day in recent months.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Editing by Susan Fenton

