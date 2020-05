Iran's OPEC governor dies after brain haemorrhage

FILE PHOTO: Iran's OPEC governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili is greeted at the OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee in Algiers, Algeria September 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s OPEC Governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili has died of a brain haemorrhage two weeks after falling into a coma, the semi-official news agency ISNA reported on Saturday.

“Kazempour Ardebili ... passed away in a Tehran hospital a few hours ago,” ISNA reported, without providing more details.

Kazempour Ardebili was a key figure in Iran’s oil industry and served as the country’s deputy foreign minister and deputy oil minister in the 1980s. He was ambassador to Japan in the early 1990s, while at the same time serving as OPEC governor.