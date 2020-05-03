Iran's OPEC governor in coma after brain haemorrhage

FILE PHOTO: Iran's OPEC governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili talks to the media at the OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee in Algiers, Algeria September 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

(Reuters) - Iran’s OPEC Governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili is in a coma after a “severe brain haemorrhage”, SHANA, the news site of the Iranian oil ministry, reported on Sunday.

He was hospitalized on Friday, SHANA said, without providing any additional details.

Kazempour Ardebili is a key figure in Iran’s oil industry and served as the country’s deputy foreign minister and deputy oil minister in the 1980s. He was ambassador to Japan in the early 1990s, while at the same time serving as OPEC governor.