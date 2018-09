LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s oil minister said on Monday that an OPEC meeting did not give a positive response to the demands of U.S. President Donald Trump, saying that the “U.S. dream” to cut Iranian oil exports to zero would not happen.

A general view of the inaugural session ceremony of the OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee in Algiers, Algeria September 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

“The U.S. seeks to reduce Iranian oil exports to zero even for a month, but that dream would not come to reality,” Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying by ISNA news agency.