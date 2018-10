DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said claims by Saudi Arabia’s crown prince over Riyadh replacing Tehran’s oil in the market were “nonsense”, the ministry’s official website reported on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrives for an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

“(Mohammed) bin Salman’s remarks can only satisfy (U.S. President Donald) Trump. No one else will believe him. Iran’s oil cannot be replaced by Saudi Arabia,” Zanganeh was quoted as saying by the website.