Iran sends 300,000 barrels of gas condensate for export from new phase of South Pars gas field: ISNA

FILE PHOTO: Waste gasses are burnt off at the South Pars Gas field in Asalouyeh Seaport, north of Persian Gulf, Iran November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran has sent 300,000 barrels of gas condensate for export from a new phase of South Pars, the world’s largest gas field, Payam Motamed, operator of the South Pars phase 13 project, said on Tuesday, according to the ISNA news agency.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani formally inaugurated four new phases of South Pars on Sunday.

Motamed said last week that the first shipment of gas condensate from phase 13 was delivered on March 11 for export prior to its formal inauguration.