Iran's oil minister says Trump cannot bring oil prices down by 'bullying': ILNA

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s oil minister said on Tuesday the oil market was suffering from short supply and the U.S. President Donald Trump would not be able to bring oil prices down by “bullying” other nations.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrives for an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

“The oil market is suffering from short supply and this cannot be resolved by words. Trump thinks he can bring the oil prices down by bullying,” Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying by semi-official news agency ILNA.

U.S. sanctions on oil exports from Iran are due to kick in early next month.