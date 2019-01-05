Iran says despite U.S. sanctions, it has found new 'potential' oil buyers: SHANA

Oil takners pass through the Strait of Hormuz, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s deputy oil minister said on Saturday that all countries that were granted a waiver from the United States to buy a certain amount of Iranian oil imports were complying with the U.S. sanctions.

“They are not willing to buy even one barrel of oil more from Iran,” Amir Hossein Zamaninia was quoted as saying by the Oil Ministry’s news agency SHANA on Saturday.

However, Zamaninia said that despite the U.S. sanctions, Tehran has found some new “potential” oil buyers driven by “greed and pursuit of profit”. He did not elaborate.