Iran oil projects reined in because of lack of funds: minister

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran has had to reduce oil production projects because of a lack of funds and a drop in income from oil exports, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Tuesday, according to the official IRNA news agency.

“All attacks are against us and the income from oil exports has been reduced. We have reduced many production projects because we don’t have money at all and side projects have been closed for a long time,” Zanganeh said.

U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of a multilateral nuclear deal with Iran in 2018 and reimposed sanctions that have hammered the Islamic Republic’s economy and reduced crude oil exports by more than 80%.