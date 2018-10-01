Iran has no plans to reduce oil output: National Iranian Oil Company boss

(Reuters) - Iran has no plans to reduce oil production, the head of the state-run National Iranian Oil Company, Ali Kardor, said on Monday, according to the Tasnim news agency.

FILE PHOTO: A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran, July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

The United States aims to reduce Tehran’s oil revenue to zero in an effort to force Iran’s leadership to change its behavior in the region.

U.S. officials have said that new sanctions will be imposed on Iran’s oil sector beginning on Nov. 4.

Iran is experiencing no issues with receiving income from its oil sales, Tasnim reported Kardor as saying.