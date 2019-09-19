Iran oil minister Zangeneh says U.S. using oil as a 'weapon': Shana

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh talks to journalists during a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna, Austria, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh on Thursday accused the United States of using oil as a “weapon” and said that balance in the oil market would be restored “soon”.

“The United States is now using oil as a weapon; oil is not a weapon,” Zangeneh was quoted as saying by the Iranian oil ministry’s SHANA news agency.

He also said OPEC members must “get along with each other” under the current circumstances.