March 12, 2018 / 12:34 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Iranian troops kill suicide attackers near Pakistan border: news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Monday it had killed two suicide attackers and defused their explosives near the border with Pakistan, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

In a statement, the Corps said two members of Iran’s volunteer Basij militia were wounded during the clashes late on Sunday at the Saravan border crossing in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province.

“The terrorists wanted to attack a border post of the Revolutionary Guards ... one of them was using an explosive-laden truck and the other assailant had a suicide belt,” the statement said.

It was not immediately clear whether the assailants had crossed into Iran from Pakistan.

Sistan-Baluchestan province has long been plagued by unrest from both drug-smuggling gangs and separatist militants. The population of the province is predominantly Sunni Muslim, while Iran is mostly Shi’ite.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Andrew Roche

