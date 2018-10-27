FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2018 / 7:03 PM / in 2 hours

Iran parliament approves new economy minister ahead of new U.S. sanction

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s parliament on Saturday approved a new economy minister and three other ministers in a reshuffle of the cabinet’s economic team by President Hassan Rouhani ahead of new U.S. sanctions targeting key oil exports from Nov 4, state television reported.

Academic Farhad Dejpasand won a vote of confidence as the new minister of economics and finance in a reshuffle that also included new industry, labor and roads ministers, during a parliamentary session that was carried live on state TV.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson

