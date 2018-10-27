FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2018 / 10:42 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani says U.S. isolated against Iran: state TV

FILE PHOTO: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that the United States was isolated among its traditional allies in its confrontation with Iran, and that even Europe was siding with Tehran against the reimposition of U.S. sanctions.

“It does not happen often that the U.S. makes a decision and its traditional allies abandon it,” Rouhani told parliament in a speech carried live on state TV, in a session to discuss a cabinet reshuffle. “A year ago no one would have believed ... that Europe would stand with Iran and against America.”

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams

