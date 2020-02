FILE PHOTO: The commander of the Revolutionary Guards, Major General Hossein Salami, delivers a speech for people who attend a demonstration in Tehran, Iran November 25, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran will strike the United States and Israel if they make the slightest mistake, the head of the elite Revolutionary Guards said in a speech broadcast live on state TV.

“If you make the slightest error, we will hit both of you,” Major General Hossein Salami said.