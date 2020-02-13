Killing of top Iranian commander will lead to the liberation of Jerusalem: Guards spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Women hold pictures of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, during a funeral procession and burial at his hometown in Kerman, Iran January 7, 2020. Mehdi Bolourian/Fars News Agency/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - The killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani will lead to the liberation of Jerusalem, the spokesman for the elite Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday, according to the Tasnim news agency.

Soleimani was killed by a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3 along with Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

“The cowardly and craven assassination of commander Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis by the Americans will lead to the liberation of Jerusalem by the grace of God,” Ramezan Sharif said.