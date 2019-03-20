World News
Rouhani calls on Iran's political factions to end infighting, unite against enemies

FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a meeting with tribal leaders in Kerbala, Iraq, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on the country’s political factions to end infighting and unite against foreign enemies in a new year speech broadcast on state TV on Thursday.

Hardliners in Iran have criticized Rouhani after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from a multilateral nuclear deal, which Rouhani supported, and reimposed sanctions last year.

Rouhani defended his record in his new year speech, noting that economic problems are primarily caused by U.S. sanctions.

