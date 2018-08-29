FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 10:00 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Iran's leader asks government to work 'day and night' to resolve economic problems: state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei asked the government to work “day and night” to resolve economic problems, as parliament increases pressure on President Hassan Rouhani over handling the economic hardship following U.S. sanctions.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks at the Hussayniyeh of Imam Khomeini in Tehran, Iran, August 13, 2018. Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS

“We need to be strong in the economic field ... The officials should work hard day and night to resolve the problems,” Khamenei was quoted as saying by the state television in a meeting with Rouhani and his cabinet on Wednesday.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Alison Williams

