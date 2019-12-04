Iran protests are sign of real popular dissatisfaction: UK PM Johnson

FILE PHOTO: People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo

WATFORD, England (Reuters) - Protests in Iran are a sign of “real popular dissatisfaction” with the country’s leaders, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

Disturbances in Iran began in mid-November over gasoline price hikes but quickly turned political, with demonstrators demanding the removal of the country’s leaders in the bloodiest anti-government protests since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

“My own feeling is that this is not just about fuel prices, this is a sign of real popular dissatisfaction with the regime and frankly I am by no means surprised,” Johnson told reporters at a news conference following a NATO summit.

“As so often, Iranian disruption in the region is a distraction from the failings of the Iranian regime.”