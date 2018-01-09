FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2018 / 10:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. and Britain failed to cause Iran unrest: Khamenei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that Iran had foiled attempts by the United States and Britain to create unrest during a wave of protests, state media reported.

“The enemy now repeatedly makes moves and they are defeated each time,” Khamenei said. “It’s because of the resistance, because of the strong populist and national dam.”

Protests criticizing the economic and political situation spread to more than 80 cities since late December and at least 21 people died.

Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

