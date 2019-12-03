World News
December 3, 2019 / 3:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says U.S. does not support anti-government protests in Iran

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Trump said the United States did not support anti-government protests in Iran, but declined to comment further on the unrest in the country at a joint news conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.

In response to a reporter asking whether the United States supported protesters in Iran, Trump said: “I don’t want to comment on that, but the answer’s ‘no.’ But I don’t want to comment on that.”

