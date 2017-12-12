Magnitude 6.2 quake hits Kerman province in southeast Iran: state media

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hit Kerman province in southeast Iran on Tuesday, state media reported, giving no initial details of possible casualties.

The quake struck near the town of Hojdak, according to state TV. The U.S. geological survey recorded its magnitude as 6.1 and said it struck at a depth of 57 km (35 miles).

Another quake, which Iranian state media reported at 6.0 and the USGS reported at 5.4, hit western Iran on Monday, in the same region where a magnitude 7.3 earthquake killed at least 530 people last month. There have been no reports of deaths or injuries from Monday’s quake.

President Hassan Rouhani has highlighted his government’s efforts in bringing aid and temporary housing to the victims of last month’s quake. Hardline rivals say the government’s response was not quick enough or adequate.