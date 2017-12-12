FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits southeast Iran
December 12, 2017 / 9:18 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Magnitude 6.2 quake hits southeast Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hit Kerman province in southeast Iran on Tuesday, injuring 15 people and causing the walls of some houses to collapse, state media reported.

The quake struck near the town of Hojdak, according to state TV. The U.S. geological survey recorded its magnitude as 6.1 and said it struck at a depth of 57 km (35 miles).

Another quake, which Iranian state media reported at 6.0 and the USGS reported at 5.4, hit western Iran on Monday, in the same region where a magnitude 7.3 earthquake killed at least 530 people last month. There have been no reports of deaths or injuries from Monday’s quake.

Hardline rivals of President Hassan Rouhani have criticized the government’s reponse to last month’s quake as too slow and inadequate.

Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

