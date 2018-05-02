Earthquake injures at least 76 in southwest Iran: state media

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An earthquake injured at least 76 people and damaged buildings in the southwestern Iranian city of Sisakht on Wednesday morning, state media reported.

The 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck just after 8:30 a.m. local time (0408 GMT), the National Earthquake Information Center said.

State media said it caused extensive damage to property in the city, around 160 km (100 miles) northwest of the city of Shiraz.

Last November, a 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit villages and towns in Iran’s western Kermanshah province along the mountainous border with Iraq, killing at least 620 people and injuring thousands of others.