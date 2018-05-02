FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
May 2, 2018 / 6:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Earthquake injures at least 76 in southwest Iran: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An earthquake injured at least 76 people and damaged buildings in the southwestern Iranian city of Sisakht on Wednesday morning, state media reported.

The 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck just after 8:30 a.m. local time (0408 GMT), the National Earthquake Information Center said.

State media said it caused extensive damage to property in the city, around 160 km (100 miles) northwest of the city of Shiraz.

Last November, a 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit villages and towns in Iran’s western Kermanshah province along the mountainous border with Iraq, killing at least 620 people and injuring thousands of others.

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.