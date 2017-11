ANKARA (Reuters) - At least 328 people were killed and over 2,500 injured by a quake in Iran’s Kermanshah province. on the Iraqi border, the Students News agency ISNA reported on Monday.

A man reacts as he looks at a damaged building following an earth quake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran November 13, 2017.

ISNA quoted the coroner’s office in the province as saying that the death toll was expected to increase.