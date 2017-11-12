FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least six killed in Iran by quake: TV
November 12, 2017 / 7:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

At least six killed in Iran by quake: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - At least six people were killed in an Iranian town on the border with Iraq on Sunday from a powerful earthquake that hit the area, Iranian state television reported.

Eight villages were damaged in Iran from the quake, state television reported.

“The quake was felt in several Iranian provinces bordering Iraq ... Eight villages were damaged ... Electricity has been cut in some villages and rescue teams have been dispatched to those areas,” TV reported.

State TV said at least six people were killed and many others injured in the town of Qasr-e Shirin.

People were staying out on the streets in towns in the Western Kermanshah province because of the threat from aftershocks, a local Red Crescent official told TV. Many houses in rural parts of the province are made of mud bricks, known to crumble easily in quake-prone Iran.

