FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Environment
January 11, 2018 / 7:45 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes western Iran: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran’s western province of Kermanshah was hit by a strong earthquake on Thursday, state TV reported.

TV said rescue teams had been dispatched to the Kermanshah province that borders Iraq.

“The quake jolted the city of Sumar that is located between Ilam and Kermanshah provinces. So far, no fatalities or injuries have been reported,” a local official told TV.

Last year, a 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit villages and towns in Kermanshah province, killing 620 people and injuring thousands of others.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi, edting by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.