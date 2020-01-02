Magnitude 5.8 quake hits Iran, no immediate reports of damage, casualties

DUBAI (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 shook northeastern Iran on Thursday, state television said, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The quake hit Sangan, a town of about 10,000 people near the border with Afghanistan, at a shallow depth of 8 km (5 miles), the broadcaster added.

“We have not received any reports of casualties until this moment, but a large area has been affected, which our survey teams are investigating,” the head of the provincial emergency department, Hojjatali Shayanfar, told state TV.