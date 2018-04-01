FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 1, 2018 / 9:37 AM / in a day

Magnitude 5.3 quake hits western Iran, dozens with minor injuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit western Iran on Sunday, injuring at least 54 people, hours before a more moderate tremor shook an area near the capital Tehran, state media reported.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage after the later, magnitude 4.2, earthquake which shook an area about 90 km (56 miles) from Tehran, the official news agency IRNA reported.

Most of the 54 injured were released after receiving treatment in hospitals in the western province of Kermanshah, IRNA quoted Iran’s medical emergency services as announcing.

Iranian news agencies said most of the injuries were minor, with some people being hurt by falling items.

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake that shook Kermanshah and neighboring Iraq in November killed more than 600 people and injured more than 8,000.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams and Louise Heavens

