Magnitude 5.9 quake hits western Iran, hours after southern temblors

DUBAI (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit western Iran on Sunday, hours two earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.7 and 5.7 struck Hormozgan province in the south, state television reported.

State media said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage but said the two earlier earthquakes had damaged buildings in a few villages without causing casualties.

Regarding the two earlier quakes, Morteza Salimi, head of rescue at Iran’s Red Crescent, told the official news agency IRNA: “Reports indicate that some walls have collapsed, but extensive damage has not been reported.”

Iran is crisscrossed by major geological fault lines and has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

Last November, a magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit western Iran, killing at least 620 people and injuring thousands.