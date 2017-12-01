Magnitude 6.0 earthquake hits southeast Iran: USGS

(Reuters) - A strong quake of magnitude 6.0 struck southeastern Iran near the city of Kerman on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.3, was centered 36 miles (58 km) northeast of Kerman, which has a population of more than 821,000.

It struck at 6:32 a.m. (0232 GMT) and was very shallow, at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km), which would have amplified the shaking.

A magnitude 6.0 quake is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage.