FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 25, 2018 / 10:59 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Magnitude 6.1 quake hits Iran, felt in Baghdad: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A shallow, magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck about 55 miles (88 km) west-northwest of Kermanshah, in western Iran early on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake’s epicenter was only 6 miles deep, the USGS said, and it was felt as far away as Baghdad, according to Iraqi government television.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.

Iraqi state TV added that no injuries were recorded as a result of the earthquake.

Reporting by G Crosse, additional reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.