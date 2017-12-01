FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake hits southeast Iran: USGS
Sections
Featured
Pictures of the Year 2017
Year in Review
Pictures of the Year 2017
Now hiring? Amazon says Alexa is ready for the office
Technology
Now hiring? Amazon says Alexa is ready for the office
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
NORTH KOREA REVEALED
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
December 1, 2017 / 2:47 AM / in an hour

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake hits southeast Iran: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A strong quake of magnitude 6.0 struck southeastern Iran near the city of Kerman on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.3, was centered 36 miles (58 km) northeast of Kerman, which has a population of more than 821,000.

It struck at 6:32 a.m. (0232 GMT) and was very shallow, at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km), which would have amplified the shaking.

A magnitude 6.0 quake is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage.

Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.