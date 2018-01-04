FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 4, 2018 / 3:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Erdogan says Rouhani told him Iran situation to stabilize within two days: LCI TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had assured him the situation in Iran, where protests have left 21 people dead, would stabilise in a day or two.

Erdogan also said in an interview with French television LCI, broadcast ahead of his visit to Paris on Friday, that foreigners were acting as provocateurs in Iran, echoing comments by Iranian leaders after a week of unrest in towns across the country.

Reporting by Michel Rose, Ingrid Melander; Editing by Gareth Jones

