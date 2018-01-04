Erdogan says Rouhani told him Iran situation to stabilize within two days: LCI TV

PARIS (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had assured him the situation in Iran, where protests have left 21 people dead, would stabilise in a day or two.

Erdogan also said in an interview with French television LCI, broadcast ahead of his visit to Paris on Friday, that foreigners were acting as provocateurs in Iran, echoing comments by Iranian leaders after a week of unrest in towns across the country.