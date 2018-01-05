FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 5, 2018 / 1:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia: U.S approach to Iran protests interferes with its sovereignty - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday that U.S. calls for an extraordinary meeting of the U.N. Security Council to discuss the turmoil in Iran interfere with the country’s sovereignty, news agency Interfax said.

The deputy minister added that Tehran’s statements that external influences fomented the protests were not groundless and that the United States uses any possible method to destabilize governments it dislikes.

Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Alison Williams

