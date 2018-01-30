FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Commodities
January 30, 2018 / 9:59 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran lifts ban on registration for imports of rice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran has lifted ban on registration for imports of rice for five months, the customs administration announced in a statement published by the Fars news agency on Tuesday.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said “the registration for imports of rice is allowed from January 21 until June 21”.

The government in November ended its seasonal import ban on rice which was imposed to support local prices during the harvest season.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.