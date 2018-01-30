Iran lifts ban on registration for imports of rice

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran has lifted ban on registration for imports of rice for five months, the customs administration announced in a statement published by the Fars news agency on Tuesday.
The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said “the registration for imports of rice is allowed from January 21 until June 21”.
The government in November ended its seasonal import ban on rice which was imposed to support local prices during the harvest season.
Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by Jason Neely