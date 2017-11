ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran and Russia needed to cooperate to restore stability in Syria and the region.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a meeting of the Social Council of Iran, in Tehran, Iran, October 31, 2017. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

“Cooperation between Tehran and Moscow is a must to bring stability and peace to Syria ... It is also necessary to fight against regional terrorism,” Rouhani said in a televised joint press conference with his visiting counterparts from Russia and Azerbaijan.