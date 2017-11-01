FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's Khamenei says Moscow, Tehran cooperation can isolate U.S.: TV
November 1, 2017 / 5:10 PM / in an hour

Iran's Khamenei says Moscow, Tehran cooperation can isolate U.S.: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Tehran and Moscow needed to step up cooperation to isolate the United States and restore peace in the Middle East, Iranian state TV reported.

“Full resolution of Syria’s crisis needs strong cooperation between Iran and Russia ... Our cooperation can isolate America ... This cooperation will restore stability in the region,” Khamenei said during a meeting with Putin, state TV added.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Andrew Heavens

