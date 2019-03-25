France bans Iran's Mahan Air for activities outside Europe

FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A340-300 of Iranian airline Mahan Air taxis at Duesseldorf airport DUS, Germany January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

PARIS (Reuters) - France has revoked the license of Iranian airline Mahan Air from April 1 on its activities outside of Europe, three French officials said on Monday.

The decision, which follows a similar German move in January, was made on the grounds of the airline transporting military equipment and personnel to Syria and other Middle East war zones, two diplomatic sources said.

“Mahan Air can no longer serve French territory as of April 1,” a French Foreign Ministry official said.