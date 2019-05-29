Pompeo not decided on extending waiver for Iraq to import Iran power: spokeswoman

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a joint news conference with Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt at the Foreign Office in central London, Britain May 8, 2019. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has not made a decision on extending a 90-day U.S. waiver exempting Iraq from sanctions to buy energy from Iran, a State Department spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The State Department said on March 20 it would allow Iraq to keep purchasing electricity from its neighbor Iran for another 90 days without imposing sanctions, but urged Baghdad to find alternative sources of energy.

“The secretary has not made a decision on this,” spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told reporters.