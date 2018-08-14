FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
August 14, 2018 / 9:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Exclusive: Britain's Quercus pulls plug on $570 million Iranian solar plant

Lefteris Karagiannopoulos

2 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - British renewable energy investor Quercus said it will stop building a 500 million euro ($570 million) solar power project in Iran due to recently imposed U.S. sanctions on Tehran.

FILE PHOTO: Solar panels to produce renewable energy in Gardanne, France, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/File Photo

The solar plant in Iran would have been the first renewable energy investment outside Europe by Quercus and the world’s sixth largest, with a 600 megawatt (MW) capacity.

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows solar panels to produce renewable energy in Gardanne, France, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/File Photo

Sanctions imposed on Iran by the United States earlier this month have already led banks and many companies around the world to scale back dealings with Tehran.

“Following the U.S. sanctions on Iran, we have decided to cease all activities in the country, including our 600 MW project. We will continue to monitor the situation closely,” Quercus chief executive Diego Biasi said in an email on Tuesday.

The firm will continue to monitor the situation closely, said Biasi, who declined to comment further.

Construction was expected to take three years, with each 100 MW standalone lot becoming operational and connecting to the grid every six months.

Editing by Terje Solsvik and Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.