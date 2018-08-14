FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 9:45 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Britain's Quercus to cease Iran activity, including 500 million euro solar plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - British renewable energy investor Quercus will cease all activities in Iran, including a 500 million euro ($569.90 million) solar power project, due to recently imposed U.S. sanctions on the country, the firm told Reuters on Tuesday.

“Following the US sanctions on Iran, we have decided to cease all activities in the country, including our 600 MW project. We will continue to monitor the situation closely,” Quercus chief executive Diego Biasi told Reuters in an email.

Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
