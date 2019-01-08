Reacting to EU sanctions, Iran says Europe harbors 'terrorists': Twitter

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif delivers his statement, during the Geneva Conference on Afghanistan, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, November 28, 2018. Salvatore Di Nolfi/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that EU sanctions on Tehran over alleged planned attacks in Europe “will not absolve Europe of responsibility for harboring terrorists.”

The European Union on Tuesday froze the assets of an Iranian intelligence unit and two of its staff, as the Netherlands accused Iran of two killings on its soil and joined France and Denmark in alleging Tehran plotted other attacks in Europe.

Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet “Europeans, incl(uding) Denmark, Holland and France, harbor MEK,” referring to an exiled Iranian opposition group Mujaheedin-e Khalq.