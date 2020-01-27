World News
January 27, 2020 / 8:01 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Iran is preparing a site for a satellite launch: minister

FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran is preparing a site for launching a satellite, Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi tweeted on Monday, highlighting a program the United States says is a cover for ballistic missile development.

“Yes, a site is being prepared for placing the Zafar satellite into orbit” Azari-Jahromi tweeted, along with a link to an NPR story which noted that satellite imagery suggested the Islamic Republic is preparing for a space launch.

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Chris Reese

