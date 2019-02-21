Iran's Soleimani warns Saudis after deadly attack in southeast region

DUBAI (Reuters) - The commander of the overseas arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards threatened Saudi Arabia with revenge over a suicide bomb attack in southeastern Iran on Feb. 13 that killed 27 Guards members, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.

“Saudi Arabia is building its regional influence with money only. This is a false influence and a failure...We will take revenge for our martyrs...(and) it might be anywhere around the world,” Qasem Soleimani said, according to Tasnim.

The Islamic Republic has accused arch regional rivals Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates of backing militants who carry out attacks on security forces in Iran. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have denied any connection with the attacks.

The Sunni Muslim militant group Jaish al Adl (Army of Justice), which says it seeks greater rights and better living conditions for ethnic minority Baluchis in Iran, claimed responsibility for the attack near the border with Pakistan.

Iran’s Shi’ite Muslim authorities say militant groups operate from safe havens in Pakistan and have repeatedly called on the neighboring country to crack down on them.

“I am warning you: Don’t test Iran’s tolerance,” Soleimani said in the latest in a series of warnings issued by Iranian officials since the attack was carried out.